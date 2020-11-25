Pete Evans has left Facebook. His next move is even more dangerous.

As social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook increasingly crackdown on misinformation and conspiracy theories, we're witnessing a mass defection.

The Pete Evans' of our world are ditching mainstream social media and instead going on the hunt for something that won't "censor them."

On Friday the celebrity chef announced he'd be leaving Facebook for good, writing on Instagram, "Have shut down my fb account. Just joined Parler."

The announcement was a reaction to a mass exodus of Evans' business deals and partnerships after he pushed his controversial, and often dangerous opinions, one step too far.

He posted a cartoon featuring a symbol appropriated by the Nazis. You can read about that here. And was subsequently dumped by his cook book publisher and removed from the cast of the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

It wasn't the first time he'd been condemned for his views on social media. He's previously claimed the coronavirus pandemic is a scam, told his followers the Black Lives Matter protests are an extreme left conspiracy, thinks sunscreen is full of "poisonous chemicals," believes a paleo diet can cure asthma, cancer and autism, and is a prominent anti-vaxxer. To name just a few.

So when Evans announced he was leaving Facebook, there were celebrations. Less visibility by the masses means less influence over reasonable, decent people who probably stumbled across the celebrity chef's misinformation while on the hunt for a new salad recipe. No airtime on prime-time television means no more projecting of said views to an even bigger audience. It felt like a victory for fact, the fight against racial hatred, and science.