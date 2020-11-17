Everyone knows a Pete Evans.

There's a girl I went to school with.

She doesn't think you should be wearing a facemask.

She uses words like 'biodiversification' and 'sheeple' and 'plandemic' and keeps telling her followers to "just wait..." although it's unclear what for.

She writes in riddles and uses emojis. A unicorn. A rainbow. An eye. Her followers seem to understand what she's saying. I don't.

Stories she shares and theories she promulgates are missing significant details. Links she provides take me to websites I've never heard of with spelling errors and no capital letters, perpetuating myths that have been disproven time and time again.

She replies to anyone who questions her. Doctors. Scientists. Journalists. "Do your research" she says ominously. As though she's shrugging her shoulders with an air of confidence. You'll see.

She doesn't speak to you. Or listen to you. She explains to you. Like a child who needs to be stepped through the theory of gravity. Except she's saying that the sky is green and it looks blue to me and down is up and up is down and excuse me but when are we allowed to ask some questions?

The more evidence you provide, the more she says things like, "that's convenient" and "that's what the mainstream media wants you to believe" and "look a little more closely" but the closer I look, the more I see the mainstream media telling the same story because it's the true story. Anyone held to a standard of ethics, or subject to peer review, is largely in agreement. About COVID. About the election. About vaccines. About climate change.

And then there is the girl I went to school with.

She's telling me to keep an open mind and to question authority but she appears to believe everything a 20-year-old YouTuber told her about fluoride.

And then there are those documentaries that don't exist on any reputable streaming service. And voices who can't find on a 'mainstream' platform. And books that are self-published because no publishing house will touch them. Is it a conspiracy? Or could it be because the so-called Mainstream Media have the money to fact-check? That they'll be sued for providing a platform for misinformation in a way that the girl I went to school with won't?