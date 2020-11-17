Just so we’re all clear, this is what the last 48 hours looked like for Pete Evans.

On Sunday, celebrity chef Pete Evans posted a photo to his Instagram and Facebook pages, where he has a following of 1.5 million people.

The photo was of a cartoon, which featured a caterpillar wearing a Make America Great Again hat, talking to a butterfly with a Black Sun symbol on its wing. The Black Sun, also referred to as the sonnenrad or sunwheel, is an ancient European symbol that was appropriated by the Nazis and has now been adopted by Neo-Nazis. It is used by right-wing extremists like the Christchurch terrorist who murdered 51 people in 2019.

"An oldie but a Goldie," the chef captioned the photo.

The symbol on the butterfly is a Neo-Nazi sign. Image: Twitter/@byronkaye.

When a follower commented on the meaning of the symbol, Evans seemingly confirmed he was aware.

“The symbol on the butterfly is a representation of the black sun lol,” the follower said.

"I was waiting for someone to see that," Evans responded.

Pete Evans' comment on his post. Image: Twitter/@byronkaye.