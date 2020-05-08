From beloved TV chef to polarising influencer: The ever-evolving story of Pete Evans.

Longtime My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans has reportedly departed Channel Seven after a decade.
Celebrity chef Evans, 46, has been axed from his $800,000 contract, coming to “an amicable mutual” decision, after the network told Evans it would not be proceeding with another season of MKR in the foreseeable future, according to industry media organisation TV Blackbox.
No official statement is expected to be made, according to The Australian.
Evans is reportedly pleased with the decision and plans to use his free time to expand his ‘alternative lifestyle empire’, which includes books, documentaries and podcasts.
My Kitchen Rules.
Before becoming a regular on our TV screens, Evans found fame with the Hugos Group, opening internationally renowned pizza restaurants in Sydney with his brother Dave. He also published books with titles like Pizza: Award-Winning Pie and My Grill. In 2010, he even taught Oprah Winfrey how to make the perfect pizza during her Ultimate Down Under Adventure.
Evans had been with Seven since 2010. He judged MKR for 11 seasons along with Manu Feildel, and at its peak in 2015 the show was one of the most popular on Australian TV, capturing two million viewers nationally.
Its ratings have declined in recent years, and there have been rumours the show would not return for a 12th season, after its latest season flopped.
Meanwhile, Evans' co-star Feildel has been involved in Seven's new cooking show Plate of Origin, with ex-Masterchef judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.
Pete Evans' personal life.
Evans shares his daughters Chilli and Indii with ex-wife Astrid Edlinger, who he was married to for 12 years until their split in 2011, the Daily Mail reported.
