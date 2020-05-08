From beloved TV chef to polarising influencer: The ever-evolving story of Pete Evans.

After dieticians and pediatricians expressed concern that the broth "could potentially cause a vitamin A overdose in infants", the recipe was revised with caveats that it should not be fed to children under six months. But according to the Dietitians Association of Australia, it still contained 4.5 times the amount of Vitamin A recommended for babies: "[the authors] have failed spectacularly to meet any safe standards," a DAA spokesperson said in a statement at the time, saying it could "seriously harm babies".

Fluoride and IQ.

In 2019, a Canadian study made a link between drinking fluoridated water during pregnancy and a baby's IQ, though the study was roundly criticised as being limited: it involved a sample of just 400 women and involved a lot of estimating of fluoride intake by the women involved.

"This has been known for ages, and this is just the tip of that iceberg," Evans told News Corp. "Fluoride is a known neurotoxin and it should not be put in our water supply."

Another study in Sweden that involved 728,000 people showed no association between fluoride levels in water and child or adult IQ.

Dr Michael Foley from the Australian Dental Association previously told Mamamia water, oxygen, calcium, iron, salt and even caffeine can all be neurotoxic if you have too much of them.

A paleo diet as a treatment for autism, asthma and cancer.

2017 brought us The Magic Pill, a film produced and narrated by Evans that advocated for the low-carb, high-fat Paleo diet. The film repeated claims previously made by Evans that the diet can serve as a treatment for multiple diseases.

It features a patient who claimed that cutting sugar from her diet shrunk a cancerous tumour in her breast. There's also a four-year-old girl with non-verbal autism and epilepsy who adopts a paleo diet and, in a matter of weeks, can speak.

Without entirely dismissing the lived experience of these people, experts urged caution against accepting a single case as 'proof'.

"Australians could improve their lives by putting healthier things in their mouths, there’s no doubt about that," Australian Medical Association President Dr Michael Gannon previously told Mamamia. "But this idea that dietary manipulation can change the course of autism spectrum disorder or change the course of a cancer is not just ludicrous, it's hurtful to people who are affected by these, and are worried about themselves and their loved ones."

Sunscreen.

When asked by a fan on Facebook in 2016 what he used for sun protection, Evans responded by saying he "generally" doesn’t use any sunscreen at all and that people think they're safe from the sun because "they have covered themselves in poisonous chemicals".

While Evans didn’t mention any specific “poisonous chemicals” there has been investigation into nano-sized titanium dioxide and zinc oxide particles, which have been used in sunscreens in Australia since the '90s. However, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (the body that approves medicines and medical devices for sale in Australia) continues to conduct regular comprehensive literature reviews to assess their safety. Its most recent, in 2017, found that "on current evidence, neither [titanium dioxide and zinc oxide nanoparticles] are likely to cause harm when used as ingredients in sunscreens and when sunscreens are used as directed".