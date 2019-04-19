"This is f***ed": Manu Feildel reacts to enormous Notre Dame donations.

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel is not happy.

The French chef has expressed his disgust at the money raised for Notre Dame, one of his home country’s most sacred pieces of architecture.

He has posted a split photo, half of which shows the cathedral in its former glory, the other half shows some starving, malnourished children.

“750 million euros of donations in 24 hours,” reads the retweet shared by the famous television personality to his 147,000 followers.

To be clear, that’s AUD $1.178 billion.

View this post on Instagram This is incredibly disturbing!!! The world is fucked!!! A post shared by Manu Feildel (@manufeildelofficial) on Apr 17, 2019 at 4:06pm PDT

Manu then commented, “this is incredibly disturbing!! The world is f***ed!!!!” which has since attracted more than 10,000 likes.

In the days after Notre Dame went up in flames, France’s leading billionaires and companies rallied to pledge millions to help rebuild the church.

In that moment, we saw just how deep the world’s richest’s pockets really are – for the right cause.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault founder of Gucci parent company, Kering, pledged 100 million Euro towards the restoration fund.