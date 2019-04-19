"This is f***ed": Manu Feildel reacts to enormous Notre Dame donations.

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel is not happy.
The French chef has expressed his disgust at the money raised for Notre Dame, one of his home country’s most sacred pieces of architecture.
He has posted a split photo, half of which shows the cathedral in its former glory, the other half shows some starving, malnourished children.
“750 million euros of donations in 24 hours,” reads the retweet shared by the famous television personality to his 147,000 followers.
To be clear, that’s AUD $1.178 billion.
Manu then commented, “this is incredibly disturbing!! The world is f***ed!!!!” which has since attracted more than 10,000 likes.
In the days after Notre Dame went up in flames, France’s leading billionaires and companies rallied to pledge millions to help rebuild the church.
In that moment, we saw just how deep the world’s richest’s pockets really are – for the right cause.
Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault founder of Gucci parent company, Kering, pledged 100 million Euro towards the restoration fund.
The complaints just show people basic moral bankruptcy and lack of reasoning ability.
Most of these "billionaires" would be investing in place like Africa, if they were sound investments. Most places that are poor lack rule of law, which is to say that corruption is rampant. Venezuela is a classic case, all foreign assets were nationalized, and run by the government. What could go wrong there?
And people should just send blank checks?
I feel the same way when Saudi Arabia with one of the 10 lowest poverty rates in the world refuses to take a single Palestinian or Syria refugee.
But, what can you do?