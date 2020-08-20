Long before Paris Hilton was Hollywood's It Girl, she experienced a 'traumatic' event.

Paris Hilton has been playing the role of Paris Hilton for decades.

Hilton, 39, has been in the public eye for much of her life; first as a socialite then a TV star, model, singer, actress and DJ. But mostly, Hilton is known for being one of the first celebrities to become 'famous for being famous'.

In a new documentary for YouTube titled This Is Paris, Hilton will let viewers inside her life, saying in the trailer she feels like "the whole world thinks they know me," but often she doesn't even feel like she knows herself.

WATCH: The 'This Is Paris' trailer. Post continues below video.

A promo video for the film, which will be released on the video platform on September 14, shows Hilton discussing a childhood trauma for the first time publicly.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone," she said.

"But I couldn't tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished by them," she continued. "I still have nightmares about it. The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

Her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild also appeared in the trailer, recalling, "I just heard screaming bloody murder".

The documentary will strip back Hilton's public persona and show 'the real Paris'.