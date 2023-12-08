This is the colour everyone will be wearing in 2024. Here’s how to incorporate it in your wardrobe.

In 2022, Pantone had announced that the Colour of the Year (COTY) for 2023 was Viva Magenta. The “audacious” and “rebellious” hue signified the future, rather than yearning for the past.

Now, 12 months later, we’ve been introduced to a new shade, one that is much more mellow than its predecessor. To avoid making you wait any longer, the 2024 Pantone Colour of the Year is the shade Peach Fuzz, a muted, neutral pink with a yellow undertone.

Watch: What is your biggest fashion splurge? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Colour Institute, Peach Fuzz is supposed to be a reflection of ourselves, and our “need for nurturing, empathy and compassion.”

It’s uplifting, with Pantone using words like “soft futurism” and “sanctuary” to describe it. Eiseman further explained the reasoning behind why Pantone chose the shade, pointing out that the last few years have been tumultuous.

Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2024 if Peach Fuzz. Image: Pantone.