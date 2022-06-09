‘It’s liberating’: The no-bullsh*t style advice Abbie Chatfield lives by.

Abbie Chatfield is an icon for a lot of reasons. And one of those reasons has a lot to do with her sense of style.

This week, the radio presenter/podcaster/influencer/business owner sat down with co-hosts of Mamamia's What Are You Wearing podcast Deni Todorović and Tamara Davis to talk all things fashion.

The conversation ranged from Abbie's thoughts on 2022 trends like servo sunnies and skinny eyebrows (thanks TikTok) and also all the details behind her new clothing label.

As someone who now designs clothes, Abbie said there are a few key elements she now has to consider when creating each garment for Verbose The Label – one of them being size inclusivity.

Here's what she had to say.

Watch: Abbie Chatfield on No Filter with Mia Freedman. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"The vision was simple."

Around 18 months ago, Abbie and her business partners were chatting about brands they had seen which weren't pulling their weight with size inclusivity.

"They would have one size six model and then one size 20 and call it 'inclusivity' and 'diversity'. And we were like 'omg we should fix that'," Abbie said.

"Then we forgot about it and then a month later we were having drinks again and said 'you know we could actually make a clothing brand'. I was like, well I love clothing and enjoy fashion, but I'm not a fashion designer."

And luckily for her and the team, Abbie's sister is actually a fashion designer.

"She is a huge driving force behind the brand," Abbie shared on What Are You Wearing.

The vision was simple: A) Look for things that Abbie herself would wear all the time. B) Aim to fill a gap that Abbie and her team felt was there, that has made many feel uncomfortable and not catered to.

"I have a hard time finding tops to wear, especially finding tops that are comfortable. And now that I'm in radio, they need to be wearable all day, every day."