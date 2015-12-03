Pantone announce not one but two colours of the year for 2016.

Image: iStock.

It’s the colour you can expect to see take over fashion racks, beauty counters, interior design mags and the paint aisle in your local Bunnings, but there’s a big difference with this year’s Pantone Colour of the Year announcement.

Yep, the institute have announced that there’s not one but two colours of the year for 2016.

After years of bold and vibrant colours like Marsala and Emerald Green, the colours are a little, well, traditional.

Say hello to soft pastel pink Rose Quartz (AKA color swatch 13-1520,) and calming baby blue Serenity (color swatch 15-3919) - a pairing of colours anyone who's stepped foot into a nursery will know too well.

While many try to pick the colours ahead of the formal announcement, Wall Street Journal had it spot on, after also getting the scoop a day earlier than other media outlets last year with the wine-hued Marsala.

Of course the big question on our lips is: why two colours?

According to Vice President Laurie Pressman, it's all to do with what the colours represent together.

"This is a fusion of two shades. Rose Quartz is a warm and embracing gentle rose tone that conveys compassion and a sense of composure. Serenity reflects a mindset of inner peace," she told ABC News.(Watch: The easy guide to colour correcting. post continues after video.)