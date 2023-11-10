These linen pants will help you beat the heat in under $50.

Summer and linen go hand in hand. It's like winter and cashmere. It's a staple, and you can't get through the season without it.

It's a fabric that is quick-drying, breathable and easy to wear. Not to mention, it's also perfect to lounge around in, which is pretty much all anyone does when it's scorching hot outside.

If you've been reading the fashion content on Mamamia (and I hope you are!!) then you would know that I'm a teensy weensy bit obsessed with linen.

The minute temperatures rise above 25 degrees I'm ditching my denim for a pair of linen. It's the law, and if you want to fight me, then take me to the Supreme Court of fashion.

This year, summer temps are expected to reach a record high, so figuring out ways to beat the heat is something I think about at least once a week. Sure, you can jump in a pool or take a cold shower, but what are you supposed to do when you're not underwater?

Invest in linen, that's what.

And when I say 'invest', I don't mean draining your bank account and taking out a loan for a pair of trousers, because that's the beauty of linen, you can find a great selection for under $50.