According to the Oscars, we've entered the new updo era.

If you're a 2023 bride-to-be, please come with us. Because according to the 2023 Oscars red carpet, there's one particular beauty trend that's predicted to blow up this wedding season: the updo.

Yes! She's back. And she's looking better than ever.

Watch: Speaking of the Oscars... does anyone want to revisit Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing Shallow at the 2019 Oscars? WE DO. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

On this year's red carpet, the celebrities proved the beloved updo is not only back on trend, but it's also as versatile as ever.

From nostalgic slicked-back French braids to statement topknots, here are six ways celebrities wore their updos on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

Wedding day inspo, coming through.

1. Slicked back bun.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, wearing this elegant slicked-back French braid, secured into a neat bun - letting her makeup look take centre stage (did someone say Haus Labs?).

Image: Getty