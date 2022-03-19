"It's okay not to be okay." 6 celebrity mums on the reality of postpartum recovery.

This post deals with postpartum depression and could be triggering for some readers.

Six weeks after the birth of her second child, Kylie Jenner has opened up about her postpartum recovery.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son, Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022.

"I just want to say to my postpartum mums that postpartum has not been easy," Jenner shared on her Instagram Stories.

"It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she continued.

"It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually... it’s just crazy."

Kylie added that she didn't want to get back to life as normal without sharing that she's been struggling.

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the internet, and for other mums going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me.

"It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that... it’s okay not to be okay."

Postpartum recovery is hugely varied from mum to mum. From experiencing severe hair loss, to dealing with postpartum depression, here's what five other celebrities have shared about the reality of postpartum recovery.

Chrissy Teigen

In a 2017 Glamour UK essay, model Chrissy Teigen shared that she experienced severe postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Luna in 2016.

"Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed," she wrote.