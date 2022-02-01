6 effortless hairstyles that are set to replace your slicked-back bun.

ICYMI, the slicked-back bun has had a MAJOR moment over the last couple of years. HUGE.

While we once would've spent ages styling our hair for 'going out', these days we're after something that's sleek and simple - and a minimalist bun is where it's all at.

Being in lockdown for 84 years meant we didn't have to take AGES styling our hair. We slathered on masks. Bought some Olaplex. Slicked it all back.

See? Polished. Chic. No-fuss.

Watch: Looking for more hair tips? Here are 5 easy ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But if you've been rocking the same look for a while now and looking for a way to switch things up - we get it. Sometimes you just need a lil change.