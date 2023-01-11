Is Lydia Tar a real person? The story behind Cate Blanchett's new movie Tár.

We’re kicking off the award season with the Golden Globes today and you may have heard the name Tár being thrown around recently and no, it’s not regarding the sticky black substance that’s used on roads.

It’s Cate Blanchett’s latest project which has been causing quite the stir on the award scene.

Yet to be released in Australia, the film is a favourite to win across board not only at the Golden Globes but at the Oscars too.

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for Tár here.