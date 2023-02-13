Rihanna just performed in front of millions. All anyone did was speculate about her body.

"Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing sh*t?" one viewer posted on Twitter.

"Rihanna fans are realising Rihanna is pregnant again, and they're never getting another album," another said.

With zero evidence - besides her red jumpsuit clinging to her stomach in a completely normal way, and touching her stomach throughout the performance - multiple publications have since run with the 'news', claiming that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

At the time of publication, Rihanna hasn't responded to the rumours.

The singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Since then, the pair have kept details of their first child quiet, including his name.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said she "cherished" the small moments with their son.

"Oh, my God, in the mornings seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with little bags and waking up and they're just startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest. It's my favourite part of the day. He's amazing. He's a happy baby."

Feature Image: Getty.