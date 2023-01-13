'They imagined me with someone younger.' 5 things we learned from Florence Pugh's Vogue interview.

Florence Pugh is on a career trajectory many can only dream of.

At 27, the London native has earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women, worked alongside Anthony Hopkins in King Lear, entered the Marvel universe, and most recently, led Olivia Wilde's dystopian thriller Don't Worry Darling.

Watch the trailer for Don't Worry Darling here. Post continues after video.



Video via Warner Bros. Pictures.

This month, Pugh graces the cover of US Vogue for the second time, for their winter 2023 issue.

In a profile accompanying the high fashion photoshoot, the British actress and those closest to her (including ex Zach Braff) discuss her career, relationships and that sheer dress.

Here's everything we learned from Florence Pugh's latest interview.