Nikki Webster is keen to be the next Bachelorette, and more in Celeb in 5.

So apparently Nikki Webster is super keen to be the next Bachelorette, and why didn't we think of this sooner?

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer who rose to fame at the Sydney Olympics shared that she thinks The Bachelorette could be the perfect opportunity for her to meet new people.

"Australia's next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!" she said to Woman's Day.

"You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred per cent I'm there – how else do you meet men these days?

"I'm not one of those people who says, 'Oh I'm not doing [reality TV] again,' I love supporting the entertainment industry."

Nikki is a single mum to her two girls, Skylah & Malakai, and is ready to find a partner again, after her turbulent separation last year.

2. Did Taylor Swift just accidentally reveal Gigi and Zayn’s baby name?

So, there's a hot theory that Taylor Swift may have revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby in her new album, and it wouldn't be the first time... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯