A recent engagement and 2 pregnancies: Where the most memorable contestants from The Bachelor are now.

Seven years ago we tuned in to the first season of The Bachelor Australia to watch a bunch of strangers fall in love on national TV.
Since then, the show has bought us endless rose ceremonies, Osher, a dirty street pie, a dog c*nt scandal, a badger and of course, and a whole lot of drama.
But while The Bachelor might not have the best track record for lasting relationships, the show has introduced us to a bunch of Aussie singles, who have gone to become regular faces on reality TV (and our Instagram feeds).
So with reality TV winding down for the year, we decided to take a look back at what some of our favorite contestants are doing now.
Here's where 11 of the most memorable contestants are now.