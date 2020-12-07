A recent engagement and 2 pregnancies: Where the most memorable contestants from The Bachelor are now.

Seven years ago we tuned in to the first season of The Bachelor Australia to watch a bunch of strangers fall in love on national TV.

Since then, the show has bought us endless rose ceremonies, Osher, a dirty street pie, a dog c*nt scandal, a badger and of course, and a whole lot of drama.

But while The Bachelor might not have the best track record for lasting relationships, the show has introduced us to a bunch of Aussie singles, who have gone to become regular faces on reality TV (and our Instagram feeds).

Watch: Bachelor contestants: Translated. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So with reality TV winding down for the year, we decided to take a look back at what some of our favorite contestants are doing now.

Here's where 11 of the most memorable contestants are now.

Sophie Tieman - Nick Cummins aka The Honey Badger's season of The Bachelor.

Image: Channel 10/[email protected]