Bella Varelis did, indeed, have a ‘thing’ with Cody Simpson, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Rumour confirmed: Bella Varelis did, indeed, have a ‘thing’ with Cody Simpson.

The Bachelor may have ended but the rumours are still coming in thick and fast.

And this time, it turns out the rumour that Bella once had a fling with Cody Simpson is actually true. Well, sort of.

Speaking to the Life Uncut podcast on Tuesday, the 25-year-old said she had a "thing" with the singer after meeting him at a bar on Valentine's Day.

"He bought me a rose and then slow danced with me around Mrs Sippy in Double Bay."

"It was like one of things where you're like, 'This is really cute, who is this guy?' she added.

But before you get to excited, Bella insisted that it was only for one night.

"Literally that was it, it was just that one night... we had a little bit of a sleepover... but no that was literally it."

So there we go, Bella did in fact spend some time with The Masked Singer winner.

2. Demi Lovato’s ex is having a conversation with himself about their breakup and no one should listen.

It's been a week since Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly called off their engagement. But Ehrich still has some things to say about it on social media.