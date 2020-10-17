Hiking, hiking and more hiking: What Locky and Irena's life is like post Bachelor.





Remember the good old Bachelor days, when the show gave us people we really invested in.

The season finale would end, and we'd jump straight on to Instagram to swoon over the winning couple's lovey-dovey posts and spend the next six years periodically checking back in to see what's happening with their relationship and kids.

Then 2020 gave us Locky and love in lockdown, and it was all a little... different.

Don't get me wrong — I'm still heavily invested.

But this time, it's for different reasons. It's because final couple Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska's post-show relationship resembles my own personal hell.

Let me tell you, if I spent weeks fighting against 24 girls for the affections of one man and the reward was being dragged along on week-long hikes packaged as "adventures", I'd want my money back.

Me when I realise the skydiving isn't a one-off. Image: Giphy.