The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’ll just go take that now.” The story behind Melissa Leong’s mid-MasterChef phone call.

If you were watching MasterChef last night, you would have noticed judge Melissa Leong stop to take a phone call in the middle of the show.

After the contestants competed in a challenge at the Thai Ute restaurant in Melbourne’s Ringwood East, Melissa along with fellow judges Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen were going through the night’s meals.

“As for the mains,” Melissa began, before a phone started ringing in the background.

“And the phone’s ringing so I’ll just go take that now,” she said, while the contestants stood confused.

“What is she doing?” Khanh whispered off camera.

But it turns out this wasn’t just a ploy to draw out the judging process. Instead, Mel just didn’t want the restaurant to miss out on a call from a potential customer.

“Hello, Thai Ute!” Mel answered the phone. “For tomorrow, a reservation, right?” she asked, before confirming a (very early) 5pm dinner booking.

“Thank you so much, not a problem, bye!” she said.

The contestants were quick to applaud Mel once they realised what was going on.

She then joined her place between Jock and Andy, “Right, where were we?” she said.