If you’ve already blitzed your way through Stan’s critically acclaimed series Normal People, you might currently be dealing with a gaping hole in your heart the size of Marianne and Connell’s emotional issues and wondering what to watch next.

Now that you’ve got a taste for swoon-worthy, intricate and highly entertaining book to screen adaptions, after watching the series based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, you’ll want to keep yourself nestled within this particular genre for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, here are the seven most brutally romantic book adaptations you need to watch on Stan as soon as you’ve finished Normal People.

For a deeper dive on Normal People, listen to this episode of The Spill.

Looking for Alaska

Stan’s mesmerising drama Looking for Alaska is based on the beloved novel of the same name by author John Green (The Fault in Our Stars). The series was expertly crafted for the small screen by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the producing partnership behind hit shows like Gossip Girl and The O.C.

The series kicks off with lonely high-school student Miles (Charlie Plummer) setting off for boarding school at Culver Creek Preparatory High School in Alabama.

Once Miles arrives at Culver he is immediately taken into a tight-knit little gang made up of his new roommate Chip “The Colonel” Martin (Denny Love), Takumi Hikohito (Jay Lee) and Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), a charismatic girl who supplies her friends with contraband cigarettes and alcohol but is also hiding a deep lingering pain.

Looking for Alaska is all about young adulthood, ever-changing friendships and the aftermath of extreme heartbreak.

Everything, Everything

Everything, Everything is a romantic drama based on Nicola Yoon’s 2015 novel of the same name.

The movie tells the story of a young woman named Maddy (Amandla Stenberg) who has an immune disorder that prevents her from ever leaving her house, making friends or having the chance to fall in love. She spends her days locked alone in her house with just her mother, and dreams about one day being by the ocean.

Then her life begins to change when she meets her new neighbour Olly (Nick Robinson) who wants to help her really experience life. Over time, they start to fall in love.

Everything, Everything is a sweetly told and restrained story about young love that perfectly captures the magic of the book.

