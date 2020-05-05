While she's become a household name, Daisy Edgar-Jones hasn't been able to leave her home.

Edgar-Jones told Paper she felt connected to Marianne, especially when she was at school.

"She talks a little bit about going to school one day and trying to change who she was to see if it would make a difference in the way people saw her, and it doesn't. And I think I found that at school, too.

"You know, you grow up a lot between 11 and 16. I felt that I was significantly different by the time I turned 16 but your friends will only see you as they have when you were 11. [Those scenes really hone in on] that feeling of not knowing who you are until you leave school and you meet new people and suddenly you're like, 'Oh, finally I've got people who are more like me.'

"I just loved playing Marianne," she said.

"I think she's an amazing woman. There were times where I felt really sorry for her. I just wanted someone to go tell her she needn't feel that way about herself."

Sex scenes and nudity are commonplace throughout the 12 episodes and were shot with the help of an intimacy coordinator, which helped to ensure everyone involved felt safe.

"What I'm really happy with is that there’s an equal representation of both our bodies," Edgar-Jones told The Guardian. "Paul is equally exposed. When we're in a scene and topless, it's different for Paul than it is for me, so that it's nice that there are shots where we are both fully nude. It means that there's more of a balance, gender-wise."

She told the Evening Standard her favourite scene in the entire series is in episode two, when Marianne and Connell have sex for the first time.

"I was really surprised by how beautifully it was shot and how unfreaky it was to watch. I was halfway through watching it back before I realised I wasn't wearing a top."

Even so, she admitted her partner Varey was "gritting his teeth" a little while watching the sex scenes but understands how the industry works. Her grandparents, on the other hand...

Her newfound fame... in a pandemic.

Interest in Edgar-Jones has skyrocketed in the days since Normal People's release: Her name has had a massive spike on Google search, as have related queries 'Daisy Edgar-Jones partner', 'Daisy Edgar Jones boyfriend' and 'Tom Varey Game of Thrones' (he appeared in series six as Cley Cerwyn).