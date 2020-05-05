While she's become a household name, Daisy Edgar-Jones hasn't been able to leave her home.

Daisy Edgar-Jones hit the jackpot with her first major role.
Starring as lead character Marianne in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best selling novel Normal People, available to watch on Stan in Australia, Edgar-Jones has gained worldwide recognition very quickly, and it’s not everyday your big break comes in the middle of a global pandemic.
While past rising stars have been thrown into the lions den of late night talk shows and press junkets, Edgar-Jones and her co-star Paul Mescal have been left with very limited options: Interviews via phone or Zoom from their bedrooms.
For Edgar-Jones, that means back-to-back chats with reporters from her flat in north London, with a casual approach not often enjoyed by stars in her position. Yes, that means a nice top with trackies, because no one can see below the waist anyway.