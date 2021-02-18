Absolutely every other way you can find Mamamia content after the Facebook news ban.

Goodness.

It has been an interesting day in media publishing.

Early on Thursday, February 18 social media giant Facebook banned Australians sharing news on its platform in response to a proposed media bargaining code, which sees the government attempting to force major internet giants (*cough* Facebook and Google) to pay local media organisations for content.

As a result, Australian users and publishers will be restricted from viewing or sharing domestic and international news.

Overseas users also will be unable to access Australian news content.

So if you're wondering why your Facebook feed looks a little different and you had trouble finding the Mamamia you enjoy on the reg, this is why.

If you want a little more info on why Facebook has banned publishers and what it means, check out our explainer: Facebook just turned off access to all Australian news. Here's what that means.

We're... just no longer there.

Mamamia is the largest independent women’s media company in Australia, and even though a Facebook search will come up blank, we're alive and thriving absolutely everywhere else.

Yep, we're still making all the content you know and love, whether it's our written articles, videos or catching up with the friends in your ears via our podcasts.

We're also a purpose driven organisation, and our aim is to make the world a better place for women and girls. We do that through candid conversations that count for regular women, on whatever she wants to talk about - from health to world news to reality TV to parenting.