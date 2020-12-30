Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released the first episode of their podcast, Archewell Audio.

Available exclusively on Spotify, their new series is reportedly part of a $US40million ($52.5m) deal with the streaming giant.

The first episode sees several high-profile guests, including singer Elton John, comedian James Corden and tennis champion Naomi Osaka, reflect on the lessons they learned in 2020 and what they hope for 2021.

Watch: Meghan Markle on her mental health struggles. Post continues below.



Mixed in with the conversations with guests were tidbits of more personal moments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been largely shielded from the public after stepping down as 'senior members' of the royal family in January 2020.

Here are three best moments from their first episode.

Archie speaks publicly for the first time.

At the end of the episode, the parents bring their one-year-old son Archie on the podcast, giving him the microphone to wish guests a Happy New Year.

"You can speak into it," Prince Harry tells Archie.

"Archie, is it fun?" Markle asked, to which Archie says, "Fun?"

"Fun!" Markle repeats.

Harry says: "After me. Ready? Happy..."

"Happy," Archie repeats.

Markle and Prince Harry then both say, "New..."

"New Year," Archie completes the phrase. His parents then cheer as Archie laughs. Many have commented that it appears Archie has an American accent.