A year ago, Harry and Meghan left the Royals. Here's how they control their new public life.

There's no need for formalities anymore. Honest. He's just 'Harry', and she's just 'Meghan'. New-ish parents, living a chill life in Santa Barbara, raising a kid a couple of dogs, and working on their podcast.

Where there were once eye-poking fascinators, pantyhose and stiff hemlines, now hang loose button-ups with rolled sleeves, even — look away now, Your Majesty — leather trousers and sandals.

Yes, a year on from their stunning resignation from the Royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing a thoroughly commendable impersonation of an ordinary Californian couple.

Watch: Before the royal resignation, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared her struggles 'behind the scenes'.



Video via ITV

On January 8, 2020, the pair announced they would be stepping down as senior Royals, knocking back their public paycheques and hoofing it across the Atlantic. The goal was to raise their then-8-month-old son, Archie, "with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

And that chapter reads well so far.

With 8700 kilometres between them and their former gig in the thousand-year-old family business, they've been free to pursue roles in an (arguably) healthier entertainment industry.

It started with signing on to a top talent agency for speaking engagements and founding a production company called Archewell Studios Inc.

Then in September came the multi-million dollar deal with Netflix "to develop scripted and unscripted series, film, documentaries, and children's programming". Oh, and another with Spotify’s Gimlet studio for their recently released podcast, At Home with Haz and Megs. Ok, ok, it's actually the much more disappointingly corporately titled Archewell Audio.

The first episode opened with, "Hi guys, I'm Harry," (Yes, sir. We know.) and featured guests including Elton John, James Corden, Stacey Abrams reflecting on 2020 and the power of compassion.

Sorry, tabloids.

Meghan and her snazzy leather pants. Image: NBC.