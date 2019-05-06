Meghan Markle might be past her due date. Here's what that means for her birth plans.

An expectant mum can plan a lot of things, but how the actual delivery will transpire isn’t one of them – and the Duchess of Sussex’s (probable) current situation of being overdue is a perfect example of that.

Although, that doesn’t mean she didn’t try to make some of her own birth rules.

Last month, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced to the world that there would be no ‘showing’ of the newly minted seventh-in-line to the throne on the famous steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, as her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and even mother-in-law Princess Diana did with their babes.

Meghan and Harry: From birth to now. Post continues after video.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

From that statement, we discovered the Sussexes had private plans for their birth and the absence of a public viewing of the royal baby caused many to conclude that the Duchess may be opting for a home birth at Frogmore Cottage.

While some reports suggested she was considering the nearby Frimley Park hospital, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also welcomed her two children, others believed Meghan, 37, has instead chosen to have her baby at home.