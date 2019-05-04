The Royals have given one of the biggest clues yet that Meghan's baby is close.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

There’s been a lot of speculation over the past few weeks that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is about to give birth. I mean sure, she’s nine months pregnant, so there’s that. But with the cloak of privacy she and Prince Harry have strung up around the whole thing, tabloids have been in a frenzy trying to pinpoint precisely when we can expect the Royal arrival.

But now we’ve had the biggest official clue yet that the baby is imminent, if not already here (which is another theory doing the rounds).

In a statement released today, Sussex Household announced that Prince Harry is postponing a scheduled visit to Amsterdam.

“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple said, according to PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”