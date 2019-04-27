"The due date is today." Royal experts believe Baby Sussex could arrive this weekend.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

We have very important Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal baby news.

According to royal expert, Chris Ship, her due date is today and the Duchess of Sussex could be going into labour very soon.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle… from birth to now:

Video by MMC

Appearing on the UK’s Good Morning Britain, ITV’s royal correspondent made the bold claim.

“We know the baby is due, in fact I can tell you that the due date is pretty much today,” he said.

“Today, tomorrow, we really are in the realms of imminent arrival.”

The journalist continued to theorise whether the Duchess would be undergoing a home birth at Frogmore cottage or opting to go to hospital.