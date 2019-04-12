To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Kensington Palace today confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shun tradition and keep the birth of their baby private, only announcing the arrival to the public once they have celebrated as a family, and opting out of photos outside the hospital.

The announcement follows speculation surrounding where Meghan will deliver.

While some reports suggest she has opted for the nearby Frimley Park hospital, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex also welcomed her two children, others say Meghan has instead opted for a home birth at her and Harry’s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It is understood Meghan may have made the decision for a home birth as a nod to the Queen, who was born at the Mayfair home of her grandparents, and gave birth to all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

A Kensington Palace spokesman today said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”