Kensington Palace today confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shun tradition and keep the birth of their baby private, only announcing the arrival to the public once they have celebrated as a family, and opting out of photos outside the hospital.
The announcement follows speculation surrounding where Meghan will deliver.
While some reports suggest she has opted for the nearby Frimley Park hospital, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex also welcomed her two children, others say Meghan has instead opted for a home birth at her and Harry’s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
It is understood Meghan may have made the decision for a home birth as a nod to the Queen, who was born at the Mayfair home of her grandparents, and gave birth to all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.
A Kensington Palace spokesman today said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.
“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.
“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”
I like that they are more low-key than waity and her show-off ways.
You're referring to the future Queen there. Of course Kate and William are and should be "show offs" - they are literally the future of the monarchy - visibility and currency is key for them. And yet, we don't see "Waity" merching and pap walking at every given opportunity. Funny, that...
Her parents do the merchy stuff for her
Based on this announcement, you would have to assume home birth. Otherwise, there is going to be a hell of a lot of press camped near their property watching for movement and camped outside possible hospitals to get that first photo worth a fortune. It's probably a risky move going down this path rather than what the Cambridges did - it puts more value on someone getting a pap photo before any official photo is released, so the paps are going to try harder to get it.
They'll either have a pic ready to go on their Instagram or a magazine deal in the wings. I'm betting this is just merching brand curation, and not a bid for "privacy".
Probably an exclusive with Hello magazine.
I doubt it will be a magazine deal unless the queen's approved it for charitable reasons. But yes, probably it will result in a curated instagram post similar to what we saw for their engagement.
Oh, I have no doubt the charity angle will be heavily promoted. My tip is that they'll try to get Annie Leibovitz or someone similar (and appropriately associated with celebrity) to do their artfully arranged, intimate family portrait. Or, "HRH Prince Harry took this photograph himself" - similar to the oh-so-very-relatable magazine shots Brad Pitt took of Angelina and her babes.