Meghan Markle has shunned royal tradition, and doesn't want 'men in suits' at her birth.

It is royal tradition to have the Queen’s doctors oversee the birth of royal family members.
Among the best of the world, they are a trusted medical team.
These doctors specialise in high risk births, which I don't expect Meghan's pregnancy / birth is. I agree with her choice completely, and also her ability to choose who she wants to have there.
Yeah it seems like she’s making pretty sensible decisions! Especially the choice not to pose for the paparazzi afterwards!
Much more sensible to merch the first photograph: my tip is either a soft focus, filtered roll of pics on the 'Gram, or a Shiloh-Pitt-inspired exclusive photo op for People magazine.
Sooooo, essentially the Duchess of Sussex is choosing where to have her baby, in a safe and controlled environment, in the presence of people she feels comfortable with and has decided to give herself a chance to recuperate with a little privacy? Just like the VAST majority of women in countries and socio-economic circumstances that allow such choice?
How very dare she?!!