Meghan Markle sued a newspaper and won. They have apologised to her in print, but there's a catch.

This year, Meghan Markle celebrated a legal victory over the British tabloid press, taking on The Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy.

The matter is in relation to the publishing of Meghan's "personal and private" letters sent to her father, Thomas Markle, soon after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Soon after Christmas, one of the quietest times in newspaper print sales, The Mail on Sunday decided to quietly issue a court-ordered apology to Meghan. But the public's response to the apology has been anything but quiet.

Unfortunately for Meghan, harassment and trolling, from both the public and media, became a normality once she was part of the British royal family. She was even told she was the "most trolled person in the entire world".

When the couple first started dating, Harry issued a rare public statement, pleading to the media and the general public to stop the "wave of abuse and harassment" and "outright sexist and racist comments" against Meghan.

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the statement read.

"It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game.' He strongly disagrees. This is not a game: it is her life and his."

Whether it was the horrific coverage, the constant comparisons between Meghan and Kate Middleton or the leaked stories from the institution itself, it's fair to say Meghan has copped a lot.