'The damage they have done runs deep'. Meghan Markle has won her Mail on Sunday privacy lawsuit.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Meghan Markle has won her privacy case against a tabloid newspaper which printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after a London High Court judge issued a summary judgement in her favour.

Meghan, 39, sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

It was written after he staged paparazzi photographs in exchange for money ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Judge Mark Warby ruled the articles did breach her privacy.

In an interview in October 2019, Meghan Markle admitted that she was struggling behind the scenes. Post continues below.





However, he said issues relating to her copyright of the letter would need to be settled at a trial.

In October 2019, just hours before the end of their South Africa tour, Prince Harry announced that Meghan was suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing the letter.

The civil lawsuit accused the publication of copyright infringement and misuse of private information.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry wrote in a statement at the time.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."