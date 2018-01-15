A series of sad events led Mark Wahlberg to donate $1.5 million in Michelle Williams' name.

Actor Mark Wahlberg is donating the money he received for reshooting All the Money in the World to help victims of sexual assault and he’s doing it in Michelle Williams’ name.

Finally, some good news!

This comes after Wahlberg and the film were the centre of controversy involving pay inequality between male and female co-stars.

This is what went down:

Directors of All The Money in the World were trying to do a good thing. They replaced Kevin Spacey after he was accused of sexual assault by more than 10 men, just weeks before the film’s release in November 2017.

Christopher Plummer stood in instead, and actors and actresses were called back to re-shoot the scenes that had involved Spacey. Problem is, in doing this, it emerged there was a huge discrepancy in pay between genders.

Wahlberg, 46, was paid US$1.5 million for the 10 days he worked on the reshoot, USA Today reported on January 9, and Williams, 37, was paid US$80 per diem, receiving at most US$1000 all up.

She was paid less than one per cent of Wahlberg’s salary, despite the fact they’re both represented by the same agent.

Reports around the reason for the disparity are mixed. Director Ridley Scott told USA Today none of the actors were paid for the reshoot, only the crew. And Williams had previously told the publication she was happy to do it for free.