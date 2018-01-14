Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram photo has everyone confused.

The Kardashians seem to have a bit of a sense of humour. Who’d have thunk it?

In case you missed it, Twitter just about fell over itself trying to confirm – or, rather recklessly spreading – the rumour that Kylie Jenner had gone into labour yesterday.

She… hadn’t.

So, while the rest of the world gossiped and spread unsubstantiated rumour, Kourney Kardashian did this:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 12, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

You see, the photo of Kendall, Kourtney and Kylie was quite obviously a throwback to another time (August 2017, apparently). The oldest Kardashian just didn’t specify. So you can imagine when all eyes went to Kylie’s stomach, a lack of visible baby bump got all the more confusing. There were endless comments simply asking, ‘WOT?’ and ‘wait, I thought Kylie was pregnant?’

Yes, friends, but Instagram isn’t actually an indication of what’s happening in real time. Kourtney was just trolling everyone because she probably knows JUST HOW MUCH WE CARE ABOUT KYLIE’S UTERUS EVEN THOUGH WE DON’T KNOW WHY.

Sorry.

Of course, the Kardashians themselves haven’t quite confirmed the youngest Jenner’s pregnancy, yet. It’s just that we know. Obviously.