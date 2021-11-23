Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay $41 million due to alleged sexual misconduct on the set of House Of Cards.

But the story of Kevin Spacey has also placed a spotlight on a different kind of sexual abuse.

As Buzzfeed reports, for the past four decades Spacey has used "the closet" to protect himself from any repercussions from his actions. Firstly, the young men he allegedly abused and harassed did not want to "out" him by coming forward with their allegations, and secondly, some of his victims were also fearful of being "outed" themselves if they went public with their claims.

Buzzfeed spoke to a journalist who was allegedly sexually harassed by Kevin Spacey when he interviewed him for a story in the early 2000s. The interview, which took place at Spacey’s office at the Old Vic theatre in London, went well but then Spacey invited the journalist for some drinks with some friends.

Soon after they arrived at the bar, Spacey began aggressively groping the reporter.

"He just kept reaching between my legs and, you know, just grabbing my dick,” he told Buzzfeed. "I would move his hand away, and say something that I thought was pretending was funny or whatever at first. And then I was starting to get annoyed by it, and that was pretty clear."

"I got up to leave at one point, and [Spacey] sort of grabbed me, and tried to make me stay," he continued. "I ended up sitting back down. He kept rubbing my leg. I moved seats. He came over and sat next to me again. I was trying not to make a big scene, because I had an assignment to write about him."

The night ended with Spacey cornering the journalist and yelling at him for rejecting his advances.

"This man was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn’t want to f**k him. He was actually saying that I did want to, and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable."

Buzzfeed also spoke to Mark Ebenhoch, a now openly-gay man who worked as a military advisor on the set of Spacey’s 1995 movie Outbreak.

He said Spacey had a group of young, male assistants who would hang around his trailer on set, and were often referred to as his "harem". One day Ebenhoch said one of the young men approached him "out of the blue" and invited him back to Spacey’s trailer.