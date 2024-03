The next day, she and Jayden — in their matching pink swimmers, aw — chat through why she's been 'off'.

The aforementioned text? Someone asking Eden to borrow clothes to wear to a dinner WITH THEIR EX-BOYFRIEND.

Oooof.

And it was Sara.

Cut to Sara and Tim talking about how good they're tracking and how excited they are for the next few weeks, because of course.

Jayden thinks, no matter what did or did not happen between Sara and her ex, it constitutes cheating. And historically, Jayden has had completely normal reactions to cheating.

In lieu of helping Tim tee up a rendezvous with Sara's best friend, Jayden and Eden decide he should at least be told about all this.

If only there was a highly dramatic, manufactured weekly event in which they could reveal it all.

Ah, yes. See you at the dinner party.

Feature image: Nine.