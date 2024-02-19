Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight: A bride brings ghosts to her wedding.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Sara has written Tim an apology letter, saying being in a relationship with someone who tries is a foreign concept to her but she will not cancel their dates anymore.

Lovely.

Unfortunately, all is not so well at Cass and Tristan's.

Tristan voluntarily slept on the couch which upset Cass as she wants hugs and kisses and idk man maybe just like... a touch of the hand at this point. Quite literally anything would be nice.

It's time for more fake weddings!

I simply will not be calling Michael an intruder.

The poor man has been waiting patiently in the same spot since John Aiken came to visit him four weeks ago, and he has finally been allowed to move.

Imagine the pins and needles oh god