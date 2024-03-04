Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight: WE ARE ALL SO PROUD OF TIMOTHY.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Absolutely everyone is talking sh*t about Jack.

Timothy says he visited a red flag store but it was completely out of stock because Jack purchased them all.

Hahahaha yesssss it's going to be a good episode.

Meanwhile, Tori says she has never felt this vulnerable in her life. Yet she and Jack conclude that he simply mis-communicated when he said she liked him more than he liked her.

"I have no doubt, and I have never had a doubt, with how Jack feels about me," Tori says.

What.

YOU PROBABLY SHOULD HAVE BABE!!!!!!!!!