Mamamia recaps Married at First Sight: HE DID NOT JUST SAY THAT.

The summer holidays have drawn to a close for another year, making way for Australia's second favourite period: three-ish months of watching, and most importantly judging, various strangers who fake marry other strangers on television for our entertainment.

Welcome, readers and John Aiken enthusiasts, to MAFS season 11.

We open with quotes from the Daily Mail paparazzo's newest victims, all about how important love is to them, how they're ready to put their past hurt behind them, how they've got a great podcast idea brewing and need a bit of publicity to launch it, etc.

The series teaser promises lots of drama which is like... yeah... we know... that's why we're here.

We meet "MAFS most mature groom", who wears thin scarves as a fashion statement and wants to deliver a kind, considerate "f*** you all" to those who judge reality TV.

I like him.

And yes, I am very aware that declaring I like a MAFS groom in the first 30 seconds is asking for disappointment. It could very well hit us in just another 30 seconds. But just like the experts who proclaim, year in and year out, that they want to establish strong, long-lasting bonds in the world's most shallow pool, I shall persist.

It is bucks and hens' night, which is traditionally when the first seeds of drama are planted and we're expected to learn which blonde is called Mel and which other blonde is also called Mel.