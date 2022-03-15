"Olivia stops at nothing." Everything we know about the MAFS 'nude photo scandal'.

This season of Married At First Sight has given us one dollop of chaos after another.
And it looks like the next 'scandal' has been queued up for this week, with the show sharing teasers of a 'nude photo' being leaked by another member of the group.
In the promos so far, we've seen contestants Sam, Tamara, Jackson, Cody and Selina all admit to having seen a photo of "a particular bride in her birthday suit, laying on the bed with her butt up".
While all the details will not be aired until Wednesday night's episode, viewers will have already seen footage in which Jack can be heard yelling to someone: "Everyone has seen a photo of you naked!"
So, ahead of the mayhem, here is everything we know.
The person in the alleged naked photo is Domenica.
Nothing is confirmed so far, but considering the fact Domenica's husband Jack appears to be yelling at someone by his side during a dinner party... it is so safe to assume she was the one who received an earful.
