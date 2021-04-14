Everything you need to know about Jake’s rumoured cheating scandal, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Get up to speed on Jake’s rumoured cheating scandal ahead of tonight’s cooked MAFS dinner party.

The MAFS reunion dinner party kicks off tonight. And it already looks like one hot mess.

Not only are past contestants coming back to reminisce stir up drama, but it also looks like we could have another cheating scandal on our hands. This time between Jake and Beck.

In the trailer for tonight's episode, Jake and Beck can be heard talking about a not-so-secret kiss.

"What happened," one contestant asks Jake and Beck about their relationship.

"Where do we start?" replies Jake.

"I think we start with a kiss Jake, with another bide," said Beck.

"It was the kiss that actually broke the camel's back."

Yikes.

While it's not exactly clear who Jake kissed, it's not the first time we've heard about Jake locking lips with another bride.

Back in March, the Daily Mail obtained a video of Jake sharing a three-way kiss with fellow brides Booka Nile and Beth Moore during a New Year's Eve party in Perth.

And apparently Beck wasn't too happy when she saw the video on Beth's Instagram Stories, even though her and Jake had supposedly broken up by then.