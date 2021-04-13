The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The vows that go horribly, horribly wrong.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Somehow, we have three more couples to renew their vows and we don't mean to be rude but WHAT ARE MELISSA AND BRYCE DOING AND IS THAT AIRING TONIGHT Y/N.

A voiceover tells us that in just a few days the remaining couples will be making the most important decision of their lives, and we... fundamentally disagree.

Like you could break up literally the day after the Commitment Ceremony if you wanted? Or get back together? There are no rules? Especially in the context of a fake marriage?

Over in Jake and Beck's apartment, Jake is remembering the time his wife said she doesn't see them together in three months, and also that she believes he likes her more than she likes him.

"Maybe I'm in a fantasy world," Jake ponders. And Sir. You are absolutely in a fantasy world.

Meanwhile, Beck doesn't want to want to waste anyone's time, "especially" her own and both of you have wasted so much time we cannot even begin to quantify it.

As they hug goodbye, Beck is physically recoiling from Jake and dear God this is not a strong foundation for a marriage.

'So many mixed messages.'