We now know who says 'I do' and who says 'HECK NO' in the MAFS finale.

Well folks, we did it.

After a cheating scandal, wine throwing incident and a secret girlfriend, we've finally made it to the last week of Married At First Sight. But we're sorry to say, the drama is far from over.

Just like everything else this season, we know exactly what's going to go down ahead of the final commitment ceremony. And as always, the So Dramatic! podcast has all the tea.

While some couples choose to stay together (for the time being at least), others aren't so lucky.

And in a surprise twist, not one but two contestants supposedly change their minds on the day.

Here's exactly which couples stay together at the final commitment ceremony.

Do MAFS Patrick and Belinda stay together?... It's looking good.

Ok, let's start off with the obvious.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast Belinda and Patrick both write stay at the final commitment ceremony, and there's no surprises there.

The couple also seem to last outside of the show too.

Do MAFS Jake and Beck stay together?... Yes, but there's more.

In actual surprising news, Jake and Beck apparently both write stay and choose to give it a shot in the real world.

Shocking we know.

One contestant told host Megan Pustetto that "they are showing Jake and Beck not getting along very well but by the final vows they were all good and going well."