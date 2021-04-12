The Twins recap Married at First Sight: How did Australia just let that happen?

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open with a five-minute montage of what's going to happen at the final commitment ceremonies and honestly, at this point we'd be fine with just a 'yes' or 'no' per couple.

Except Melissa and Bryce. Who need their own six-part documentary series. Complete with (actual) expert commentary. And an intervention. By professionals.

Speaking of, we discover that they're still in Sydney despite having not attended the final dinner party and what the hell. We thought you went to Canberra? Why did you sit in your apartment alone while everyone else on the show yelled about you?

We don't get it.

Bryce explains that the only reason he stayed was because Melissa "literally begged me to," which is lovely. She says she didn't want to be that couple who runs away and we don't mean to be rude but you literally did tho.

They're both clearly trying to convince a pissed off producer that they made the right decision not to go to the final dinner party, and Bryce says, "one of the things we've become good at as a couple is identifying toxic situations".

Your relationship is a toxic situation.

Over in Kerry and Johnny's relationship, they're debriefing on the time Samantha confirmed to the entire group that Bryce really did have a secret girlfriend. Who wasn't his fake wife.