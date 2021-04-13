To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Married At First Sight is definitely a marathon, not a sprint.

Maybe it's even an ultra-marathon. Seriously, this show is... so, so long.

But we're allegedly almost at the end, as the final vows finally took place this week before things wrap up for good with the reunion show on Sunday, April 18.

Get ready to have a whole lot more free time from next week.

We're only just watching the season's last moments on screen now, but of course these things were filmed back in December. Which means in true MAFS fashion, plenty of drama has gone down since.

Here we've rounded up the breakups, set ups and drama that has gone down since the final vows.

The moment directly after Georgia and Liam's major twist.

Okay... that was a lot, wasn't it?

We definitely weren't expecting Georgia and Liam's final vows to go down like that.

Liam had professed his love to Georgia, who in her vows accused him of humiliating, degrading and gaslighting her. She said she forgave him and wanted to be with him, but Liam was like... BYEEEE.

When Georgia picked herself up off the checkered floor of whatever Gatsby-style building they found themselves in, this is what happened:

"I was totally in shock. I couldn't even form a sentence and I couldn't process what had just happened because it was quite intense the whole thing," she told 9Entertainment.

"It took me a good five minutes before they kind of took me upstairs and then I just kind of curled up into a ball and cried because, how do you process that? I cared about him so much and we unravelled so fast. How did we get from so great three days ago to here? It was a lot to take on."