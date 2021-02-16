1. So, one of the new MAFS grooms cheated on his IRL fiancée just before their wedding day.

MAFS hasn't even started yet, but it looks like one of the contestants has already been embroiled in a cheating scandal.

In a recent episode on the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto spilled all the tea about former AFL player Jake Edwards, who allegedly cheated on his fiancée six weeks before their wedding.

According to Jake's MAFS bio, he was "previously engaged" and "ended the relationship when he realised he didn’t love her anymore". But a friend of his ex fiancée, Paige, said she actually ended things after she discovered he had been cheating on her for three months.

A friend of Paige's friend told Pustetto that "Jake had been cheating on Paige for over three months and at the same time acting like everything was fine, telling her that he loved her and that he can't wait to make her his wife".

"Paige found messages to other women on his phone just six weeks before they were due to walk down the aisle. She kicked him out immediately."

The friend also said that Paige only found out that Jake was going on the show when the rest of Australia did.

"Who could possibly get ready for a wedding when he [Jake Edwards] was supposed to be marrying the love of his life nine months prior?? It’s just selfish. Paige is devastated. I can’t believe he would go on a show so quickly after what he did to her," they explained.

"And it’s going to bring up a lot of hurt and past trauma for her to see the man that she was supposed to be marrying, marrying someone else, and on national television."

Pustetto also shared a number of Instagram stories on the So Dramatic! Instagram page which don't exactly paint Jake in the best light.

"The lies have started… get ready for all the bullshit that comes from his mouth everyone," one of the captions reads.