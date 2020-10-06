5 tricky behind-the-scenes questions we asked new Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that when you become The Bachelorette you score fancy dresses, some high-flying dates and a whole lot of media speculation.

It's certainly a fate faced by Australia's first Bachelorette duo, sisters Elly and Becky Miles.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of the show's premiere, the new Bachelorettes answer our questions about the show's dating process, the speculation into their personal lives, and why the franchise needs more diversity.

We’ve seen from past seasons of The Bachelorette that some contestants come onto the show just to find fame and then go and act like f****boys on Bachelor in Paradise, was that something you were wary of before filming?

“I’ve dated a couple of f****boys and so I know the red flags when I see them,” Becky said. “So I’m hyper-aware of that, but everyone was just so genuine and nice. We had some really interesting group dates where we all really opened up.

“I had a really shitty time through school and it took me a good few years to really come into my own,” she continued. “To stand up for myself and stop caring about what other people think, but Elly has always been such a strong woman.”

When you were both first announced as the new Bachelorettes there was a lot of discussion around the need for more diversity in the franchise, as Australia has only ever had white people in those roles, what are your thoughts on that?

“We actually didn’t see any of that because we were actually already filming in our bubble,” Elly said. “We didn’t have our phones or anything, but I would love it, I would love for there to be more diversity on the show."

“We just feel so lucky it’s us and they’ve done something a bit different in taking a chance on two sisters,” Becky said. "I hope everyone really loves our show."

“That’s a progressive move in itself,” Elly added. “So I hope they just keep heading that way.”

“I would love for there to be more diversity on the show,” Elly said of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor franchises. Image: Network Ten.