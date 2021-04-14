Last night, Georgia delivered the MAFS vows we wish we'd heard from Melissa.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Last night, we heard the MAFS vows we've been desperate to hear.

The problem is, they were from the wrong bride.

During their final vows, Georgia told Liam exactly how he made her feel at the final dinner party. While participating in the honesty box challenge, Liam told Georgia his friends and family would never accept her.

He was quite blunt in his delivery. Bordering on cruel.

During her vows, Georgia addressed this unexpected change in Liam's treatment of her.

"At the Dinner Party, without warning, you turned on me. You humiliated me and degraded me in front of everyone. It was clear how humiliated I was, and yet you chose to abandon me that night when I needed you the most," she began.

"You gaslighted me, you manipulated the blame, and you tried to put your insecurities onto me. I know who I am and what I stand for, and I will not accept that behaviour, now or ever."

Georgia told Liam she understood why he did it, that she believed he felt he didn't deserve love so he pushed people away, and then she told him she was willing to give him another chance.

Liam didn't take up that offer. He said they should just call it quits, and he walked away.

It was the end of their relationship but at least Georgia left the show knowing where she stands.

She demanded to be treated better and quickly found out Liam wasn't prepared to rise to that challenge.