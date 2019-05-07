There's a new suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation. But it's not who we thought.

On May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann vanished from her bed while on holiday with her family in Portugal.

The British toddler, who was just three years old at the time, was sleeping in her family’s holiday apartment with her twin siblings, while her parents dined at a restaurant with friends in the same apartment complex.

When Madeleine’s mother, Kate McCann, checked in on her children during the night, she discovered that Madeleine was gone.

Here is the trailer from the eight-part Netflix documentary released this year into the case of Madeleine McCann. Post continues after video.

In the 12 years since Madeleine McCann went missing, theories and rumours have swirled around who may have been behind the disappearance.

Earlier this week, just after the 12th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, a new key “masked man” suspect emerged in the investigation.

At the time, many media outlets reported that the suspect may have been convicted German paedophile Martin Nev, as he was believed to fit the description of a man acting suspiciously in the hours before Madeleine disappeared in 2007.

But while it was widely reported that Ney, who was jailed for life in 2012 for murdering three children and sexually abusing dozens more, was being questioned by police in line with the case – the claims have since been disputed.

According to Portugese news organisation Correio da Manha, Martin Nev is not the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation.

"A German paedophile, serving life for the murder of three children and the sexual abuse of dozens more youngsters, was named by the British press as a Madeleine McCann suspect," the report said.